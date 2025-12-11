Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 600 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $890.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $897.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

