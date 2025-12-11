NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,810,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 66,045 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in NetApp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 119.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $127.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,183 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.