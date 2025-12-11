Ossiam Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

