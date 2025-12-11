Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,600 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.