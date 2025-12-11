Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $921,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 45.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,726,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $425,608,000 after acquiring an additional 756,058 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $46,103,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,542,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.