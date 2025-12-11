Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $112,965.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,077.71. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,293 shares of company stock worth $6,124,092. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

