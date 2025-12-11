Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

