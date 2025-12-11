Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,859,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 885,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0%

WM opened at $209.31 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average is $222.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

