Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 53,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,913,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GILD opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

