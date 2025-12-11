Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 146,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,380,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,731.20. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

