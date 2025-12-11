Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 15,619 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,496,000 after buying an additional 1,592,411 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,323,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 205,888 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -70.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

International Paper Profile



International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

