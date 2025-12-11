Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $149.01 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $149,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE ITW opened at $253.35 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.