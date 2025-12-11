Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $107.06 Million Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $107,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Masco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 3.7%

Masco stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

