Nutanix $NTNX Stock Holdings Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,177 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $123,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $263,938,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 75.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.