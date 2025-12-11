Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $119,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,819 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

