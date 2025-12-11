Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of MSD opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.32.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
