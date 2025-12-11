Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MSD opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.32.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

