Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $92.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,785 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

