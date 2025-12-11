Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,827 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $104,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Aercap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $140.86.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

