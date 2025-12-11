Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $96,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 179.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

