Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,835,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $109,337,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.6% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 603,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,020,000 after buying an additional 261,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.9%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $469.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $520.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

