Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for NOC Earnings

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $554.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

