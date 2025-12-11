abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,005,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 882,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.