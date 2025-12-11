abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,005,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 882,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

