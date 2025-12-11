Zacks Research Has Weak Estimate for Plexus FY2026 Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Plexus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Plexus stock opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,412.33. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,459. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $1,883,740. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

