State Street Corp Has $1.91 Billion Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,554,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,906,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,875,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after purchasing an additional 290,551 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $701.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

