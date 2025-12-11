NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

NYSE NRG opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,578,000 after buying an additional 153,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

