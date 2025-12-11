Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer Pritzker Sells 221,166 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer Pritzker sold 221,166 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $4,688,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,673,879 shares in the company, valued at $226,286,234.80. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphatec Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
