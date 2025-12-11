What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for TERN FY2027 Earnings?

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

TERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8%

TERN stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 73,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 594,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 475,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

