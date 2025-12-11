Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.58. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,030.05. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 83,985 shares of company stock worth $2,802,809 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

