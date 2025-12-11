Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PL stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PL shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.26.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

