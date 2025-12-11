NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 293,131 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 293,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,864,313.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 24,168,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710,076.36. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 600,000 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 39,467 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $247,063.42.

On Friday, December 5th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 151,058 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $938,070.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 243,959 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,106.21.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 241,946 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,461,353.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 310,964 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52.

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,241,218.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $679,834.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46.

NextDecade Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. NextDecade Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextDecade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 262.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 912,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 661,028 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in NextDecade by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

