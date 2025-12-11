Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Scott Cook Sells 74,095 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Scott Cook sold 74,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.78, for a total transaction of $48,590,019.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,819,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,366,795.52. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INTU opened at $662.43 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $657.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.80. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after buying an additional 158,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

