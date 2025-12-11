Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.810-3.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,162,495.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,410.49. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,449 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

