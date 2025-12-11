Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2027 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 442.4% increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.0%

AMZU stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.