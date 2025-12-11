Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2027 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 442.4% increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.0%
AMZU stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.95.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
