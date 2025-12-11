International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,898.03. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in International Seaways by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

