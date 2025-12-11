BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NYSE TBBB opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

