Insider Buying: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) CFO Acquires $17,340.00 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Donlan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $17,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,460.50. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,769,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

