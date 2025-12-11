Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

