Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.19.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,355,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

