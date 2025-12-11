Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 158,315 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,315 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

