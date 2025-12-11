Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGBD. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $669.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $84,098.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This trade represents a 48.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.