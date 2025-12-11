Jump Financial LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,355 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after buying an additional 2,242,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,418,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,627,000 after acquiring an additional 426,777 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,922,000 after acquiring an additional 697,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $80,504,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

