iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,661 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,066,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

