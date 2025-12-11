Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

