Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $3.72 Million in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned approximately 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

