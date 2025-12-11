HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JMP Securities set a $122.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

HealthEquity stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $322.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,892,084.24. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3,522.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

