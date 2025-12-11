3,808 Shares in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth $10,490,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $53,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

JBT Marel Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.69. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. JBT Marel’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Insider Activity at JBT Marel

In related news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964.20. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

