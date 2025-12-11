2,473 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 3.2%

AMG stock opened at $279.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.67. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $280.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

