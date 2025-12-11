iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,744 Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Home BancShares by 4,480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Home BancShares Stock Up 2.6%

HOMB opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About Home BancShares

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.