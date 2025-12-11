iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $849,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.6%

PRVA stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

