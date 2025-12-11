iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $668,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,218,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $254,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

